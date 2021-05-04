'It costs nothing to be kind': Artist creates inspirational sand mandalas in Sumner

Webb created this mural on Sunday to commemorate our service people. Photo: Supplied

Sumner beach is being used as a unique canvas.

Artist Wayne Webb has been creating sand mandalas on the beach, which has been attracting a lot of interest.

On Anzac Day, people walking along the promenade could see a sand memorial for service people.

Webb has made Sumner his canvas before.

He has created sand sunflowers and has shared inspiring quotes, such as “Love life, you only get 1,” and “Aspire to inspire everyone.”

Webb’s why behind his artwork is simple.

“It makes people smile,” he said. “It costs nothing to be kind.”

Webb's mandala creation seen on Sumner beach. Photo: Supplied

Making the artwork also helps him to unwind and feel relaxed.

“I feel freedom and I can be spontaneous. I get to go down to the beach and just see what happens.”

Webb started the sand creations about a year ago after he had noticed another man creating sand art in New Brighton.

As a long time supporter of mental health organisation Hey Bro - The Kiwi Brotherhood, Webb approached the man and asked if he would create a sand mural for the group.

Webb said the man gave him the confidence to try sand art out himself, seeing it was possible through helping out with the Hey Bro mural.

Webb spends hours creating unique murals in the sand; his purpose - just to make people smile. Photo: Supplied

He has now lost count of how many sand murals he has made.

Webb often works at Sumner, but he has also created art at New Brighton, Taylors Mistake, Akaroa and Okains Bay.

His favourite art work is in Okains Bay. It was a memorial art work and featured a love heart and a large eagle soaring across the shore. He was approached to do the art work by a woman whose father had died.

Said Webb: “The ocean always takes the art work back, it’s like a cleansing.”

Webb is currently working towards a career in mental health.

“The guys at Hey Bro helped me save my life. I was depressed and suicidal,” he said. “Suicide prevention is what I’m chasing.”

Although the sand art takes several hours to create, Webb said if it makes just one person smile, the effort is worth that alone.

Webb's favourite creation - a memorial in Okains Bay. Photo: Supplied