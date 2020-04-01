Life of inspiring others ends in tragedy

April Morel, 34, shared her passion for travel and new experiences on her own website. Photo: www.aprillee.co.nz

Adventure-seeker April Morel lived a different lifestyle to the average woman - until tragedy struck.

At 35, she was living out her dream travelling the world and building her list of experiences, which included hiking volcanoes, sleeping in jungles and exploring new places alone.

But then her life came to a tragic end. Morel went missing while out for a run with her family's dog on Monday in Diamond Harbour on Banks Peninsula, where her father and stepmother live.

Her father Don Martin found her body lying on rocks below a cliff - Morel had slipped and fallen.

Morel's website describes her as dedicated to helping people transform their lives.

She was set to head overseas again and described travelling and new experiences as her "passion".

That passion first began for Morel when she set off to Canada aged 21, after which she studied yoga and attended alternative schools of learning around the world for eight years.

She wrote that she was living an "awesome life" and she hoped to help others to do the same by sharing what she had learned in lessons and workshops around the world, as well as her own experiences.

Those included teaching yoga to professional surfers, working at various transformational festivals and entering an International Federation of Body Building and Fitness competition aged 34.

Her site also offered advice on health, yoga, and how people can burst through their comfort zones.

In a paragraph about her vision, Morel wrote: "I want each of us to be able to look into the mirror and be inspired by the person who looks back. We can be inspired by those around us, our teachers, mentors and friends but I challenge you to become the most inspiring person you know, be the person who looks in the mirror and is in love and amazed by the person who stares back."