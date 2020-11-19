Thursday, 19 November 2020

Lime given permit to bring e-bikes to city

    Photo: Newsline
    The company that introduced shared electric scooters to Christchurch is now bringing electric bikes to the city.

    Christchurch City Council has given Lime Technology a permit to operate up to 200 e-bikes in the city until the end of August 2021.

    Lime is going to start with an initial fleet of 100 e-bikes, which will be available for hire starting next week.

    Said city councillor Mike Davidson: “E-scooters have changed the way that many people move around the city. We are keen to see what impact a shared e-bike service might have on travel patterns.

    “We expect the e-bikes will be popular with people wanting to travel further distances or go up the hills.

    “Giving Lime a permit to operate its shared e-bikes here on a trial basis gives us a chance to assess how such a service might fit into our transport network in the long-term.

    “E-bikes are soaring in popularity worldwide. They are an environmentally-friendly form of transport that could help us reduce congestion on our roads and lower carbon emissions, so it is a travel option we want to investigate thoroughly,’’ he said.

    Lime New Zealand public affairs manager Lauren Mentjox said the company is excited to be able to bring its shared e-bike service to Christchurch.

    “Christchurch people really embraced e-scooters and we are hoping they will be equally keen to make use of e-bikes. With both e-scooters and e-bikes available for hire around the city, it will be really easy for people to move around and get to the places that they want to go.’’

    E-bike users will need to comply with the usual road rules for biking and will need to park out of the main thoroughfares on footpaths, as with e-scooters.

    Lime’s e-bikes will be available for hire on both the Lime and Uber apps. 

    Features of Lime’s e-bikes:

    • Electric pedal assist
    • A 30-60km range
    • QR codes to unlock the e-bike quickly
    • Swappable lithium-ion batteries
    • Retractable cable lock
    • Front and rear LED lights

