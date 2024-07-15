Lime launches seated scooter in Chch

A seated scooter in Christchurch. Photo: Lime

Lime has launched its new seated scooters in Christchurch.

Along with Auckland, Christchurch is one of just a few cities around the world to get the new model after successful pilots in Nashville and Chicago.

Said regional general manager ANZ at Lime, Hugo Burt-Morris: “It is an inviting option for those wanting to take longer trips with the luxury of a seat and a storage compartment perfect for riding Lime to work or home from the supermarket.

“We learnt from previous vehicle pilots and in addition to Lime’s internal research found storage space to be a key factor in riders choosing micromobility as a transportation option.

"The new model’s design features emphasise safety, approachability, and convenience, aiming to attract riders new to shared electric vehicles and build on the popularity of sustainable, human-scale transportation options in a city where micromobility is ever growing.”

Burt-Morris said the seated scooter is fully motorised and has the potential to allow more older riders and riders of varying abilities to use them.