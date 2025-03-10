'A little bright light': Sumner community bids farewell to Snoops

Tributes to Snoops have been pouring in from the Sumner community. Photo: Supplied

Snoops never liked staying in the same place for too long.

A free spirit with an insatiable curiosity, she left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to meet her.

But sadly, Snoops is no more.

On February 26 about 8.30pm, Snoops was sitting in one of her favourite spots in Sumner on the corner of Colenso and Menzies Sts when a car drove over the footpath.

Tragically, Snoops was struck by the car and killed.

The following day, those who had been touched by Snoops’ presence gathered to remember their beloved 3-year-old feline friend. About 40 Sumner residents assembled outside Our Lady Star of the Sea School to celebrate her life.

Lauren and David Betsill were two of Snoops’ many caretakers.

Lauren said Snoops’ passing was a “dramatic loss for the community’’.

The memorial was deeply moving, with flowers, more than 50 handmade cards from Star of the Sea pupils, and a neighbour with a guitar singing a waiata in her honour.

Snoops made herself feel at home in the Sumner community, often staying with a family for a week or two before taking off for another.

She often snuck in through pet doors to help herself to cat food – sometimes to the owners’ dismay, but more often to their delight.

Lauren described the cat as “a little bright light” that would always approach people on the street for pats and a cuddle.

“There’s a Rumi quote that says, ‘wherever you are, be the soul of that place’.

“Snoops was kind of that way.”

Tributes to Snoops