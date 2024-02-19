Lyttelton by-election winner ready to tackle the 'big issues'

Jillian Frater. Photo: Newsline

Jillian Frater has won the race to become Lyttelton’s newest community board member by a convincing 645 votes.

Voting in the by-election to find a Lyttelton representative on the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board opned on November 24 and closed at noon on Saturday.

The preliminary results show The People's Choice-backed candidate Jillian Frater won the seat with 980 votes ahead of Independent candidate Vicki Tahau-Paton on 335 votes.

The board vacancy arose after Reuben Davidson resigned as the member for the Lyttelton Community Subdivision of the Banks Peninsula Ward.

Davidson stood down as chair of the community board last July but kept his Lyttelton seat while campaigning to replace Poto Williams as Christchurch East MP in last year's general election.

He won the electorate on October 14 with 12,680 votes, beating National candidate Matt Stock on 10,712 votes. The Labour MP then formally resigned from the community board on October 30.

Vicki Tahau-Paton. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly said she hopes to release the final by-election results by Thursday.

"Progress results to date so far indicate we have had 48.8 per cent of electors participate in the by-election," Daly said.

"It’s great to see so many turn out to support Lyttleton – thank you to the two candidates who put their names forward, and to everyone who voted."

The progress results are made up of the ordinary votes counted up to February 16. The final results will include votes made on Saturday and any special votes.

Results

Voting closed at noon on Saturday, February 17. The preliminary results show:

Jillian Frater - 980 votes

Vicki Tahau-Paton - 335 votes

View the preliminary results - 19 February [PDF, 67 KB]

View the progress results - 17 February [PDF, 24 KB]

Who is Jillian Frater?

Said Frater: "My principal place of residence is within the Lyttelton Community Subdivision of the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board area.

"I’m committed to our community and our environment. I’m standing so we can make sure Ōhinehou Lyttelton and Banks Peninsula remain great places to live.

"I’ve lived here for 33 years and had various community roles including Chair of Lyttelton West School Board, President of Lyttelton Plunket and President of Lyttelton Tennis Club.

"I’ve volunteered at the Information Centre, Community House and am the coordinator for Predator Free Lyttelton.

"As a researcher at the University of Canterbury I work on sustainable transport and mental health. I previously worked as a town planner and have good knowledge of Council processes and the Resource Management Act.

"We face big issues like adapting to climate change, managing visitors to Banks Peninsula and maintaining and enhancing the quality of the environment.

"With your support, I am confident I have the skills, experience and values to be a strong and effective advocate tackling these challenges."