Lyttelton Recreation Ground set for a makeover

A new “multi-sport zone” will be built at the Lyttelton Recreation Ground as part of a redevelopment of the site.

Christchurch City Council Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge says the new additions will increase the versatility of the recreation ground.

“A new section will be built that includes a court that can be used for either basketball or futsal. A new netball court, and an artificial turf training ground for rugby and football are also going in.

“This model is a first for the region and is a great solution for a site with limited space,” says Mr Rutledge.

The existing rugby and football fields will be upgraded, reorientated and resown with turf. A new drainage and irrigation system will also be installed, as well as ducting for future floodlighting.

“We've been working closely with the Lyttelton Recreation Ground Reserve Committee to understand the needs of the Lyttelton sporting community,” says Mr Rutledge.

Clinton Norris, Chair of the Committee, says the redevelopment “is needed as the playing surface is uneven and floods from time to time”.

“The new ground will make it safer and more attractive for future use,” says Mr Norris.

The recreation ground is currently used by a number of sports clubs like rugby, football, touch rugby, as well as community groups like Scouts and local schools.

“Currently the Lyttelton Netball Club don't have suitable courts to train and play on. With the addition of a netball and basketball court, all sports will be brought into the same area,” says Mr Norris.

The Council has appointed MCL Contracting to carry out the work, which gets underway in October.

“Work will take around four months to complete, with a further four months needed for the new grass to grow in. We expect to reopen the grounds before winter 2024,” says Mr Rutledge.

The $2 million Lyttelton Recreation Ground redevelopment runs in parallel with the $27 million Naval Point – Te Nukutai o Tapoa Development Project, which includes an upgrade to the recreation ground’s changing facilities. Plans for the new facilities are in development.

