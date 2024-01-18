Major road works under way in Christchurch

Photo: Newsline

Major road works, including intersection upgrades, road resurfacing and water main renewals, have started in Ilam, Bryndwr and Burnside.

The work will run on the Christchurch City Council transport and three waters projects from January to June.

It will include upgrades to three busy intersections - Athol Tce and Waimairi Rd, Clyde Rd and Ilam Rd, as well as Clyde Rd and Greers Rd - to improve safety.

Contractors are also continuing construction of the Te Ara O-Rakipaoa Nor’West Arc Cycleway along Ilam Rd between Memorial Ave and Ilam Fields.

Old water pipes will be replaced on Memorial Ave between Ilam Rd and Roydvale Ave, as well as odour control work on University Drive. There will be resurfacing work on sections of Grahams Rd and Roydvale Ave.

Said city council transport operations manager Stephen Wright: "This is a huge package of work, and we know road works are disruptive so we’re taking a high impact, short duration approach and doing everything in the area at once to get out of people’s way as quickly as possible and minimise the impact on the area in the longer term.

"The bulk of the work began in early January to make the most of the quieter holiday period for residents and before students head back to school and university."

While some of the projects will be finished by March, the Memorial Ave water main renewal work will run into May and the Nor’West Arc Cycleway construction will continue through to June.

"The work has been planned to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible but if you’re travelling through the area, particularly to the airport or for school pickups and drop-offs, please allow for extra time,” Wright said.

"Thanks for your patience as we replace old pipes and make our streets way safer."