Man arrested after armed police swarm Papanui Rd

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a firearm in Christchurch on Monday night.

The 38-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the man was allegedly seen with a firearm on Papanui Rd about 7.35pm.

Police seized the weapon and were speaking to witnesses. No one is understood to have been injured during the incident.

Witnesses told chrislynchmedia.com armed police could be seen swarming over Papanui Rd, near the KFC, "with their guns drawn".