Man charged after morning crime spree in Christchurch

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after a crime spree in Christchurch this morning, in which he allegedly robbed a service station, supermarket and dairy armed with a weapon.

A police spokesperson said the first incident occurred at 6.45am on Monday at a service station on Madras St.

The man allegedly entered the service station, threatened staff with violence, and stole vaping products, ice creams and drinks.

Officers were then called to Moorhouse Ave Countdown at 7.20am after an aggravated robbery. The same armed man allegedly entered a staff-only area and stole cigarettes.

No one was injured and the supermarket is open.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in either of these incidents, although staff were understandably shaken," the police spokesperson said.

A third incident involving the same offender occurred on Colombo St at 11.05am where the man allegedly entered a dairy and stole tobacco products.

The man was arrested by police on Stanley St a short time later.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.