Man rescued after 100m fall at Godley Head

A man had to be rescued after he slipped off a cliff edge and slid 100m down into a scree-filled gully at Godley Head in Lyttelton Harbour.

Coastguard Sumner volunteers and the local Surf Life Saving SAR team were called to the incident below the lighthouse, near the entrance to Lyttelton Harbour, on Monday afternoon.

They rescued the man after he tumbled about 100m down the "scree-filled gully" and became stranded on the rocks below.

"Coastguard Sumner's jet boat Hamilton Jet Rescue was on the water in six minutes accompanied by jet ski Urquhart Trust Rescue," a Coastguard Sumner spokesperson said.

"Meanwhile Coastguard Sumner’s all weather vessel Blue Arrow Rescue acted as on-scene command and managed communications to the incident management team set up at Sumner base.

"As part of a joint activation, the Sumner-Taylors Surf Life Saving SAR Squad launched two IRBs to the scene to provide additional support.

"The person was quickly located, just eight minutes after launching.

"Extraction was tricky, via a narrow inlet between rocks.

"Two Coastguard Sumner crew and a surf life saving team member swam to the casualty from the jet boat, which manoeuvred close by in the inlet."

The man slipped down the cliff at Godley Head in Lyttelton Harbour. Photo: Coastguard Sumner

The spokesperson said the man was transferred to the jet boat and then onto the all-weather vessel.

Once aboard he was checked by the medically trained Coastguard crew members and wrapped in warm clothing for the journey back to base.

He was met by a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.

"It was a challenging and technical rescue, requiring precise co-ordination and planning, especially as daylight was fading fast. A huge well done to everyone involved."