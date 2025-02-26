Man sought in relation to assault

Can you identify this person? Photo: Police

Police investigating an alleged assault at a Christchurch intersection need the public's help to identify this man.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said they are hoping the man in the above photo "can assist with an ongoing enquiry" into the incident in Northwood.

Vaughan is investigating the assault which took place at the intersection of Radcliffe and Main North Rds on Saturday, February 15.

"If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact police on 105 online or by phone and quote file number 250216/8214."

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.