Man's naked body found in backyard

Armed police responded to the incident on Gilberthorpes Rd. Photo: George Heard / NZH

The body of a man was found naked in the backyard of a house at the centre of a sudden death investigation in Christchurch.

Armed police responded to a Kāinga Ora house on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei. about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police blocked off the road between Taurima and Roberts Sts.

SPCA personnel were seen removing dogs from the address.

Several eyewitnesses told Stuff they saw the naked body along with three white dogs in the backyard of the house.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said on Tuesday night the death was being treated as unexplained.

The area was cordoned off while police and ESR forensic investigators conducted a scene examination.

Police on Gilberthorpes Rd. Photo: George Heard/ NZH

A nearby resident said the property at the centre of the incident was visited regularly by police.

Another resident said armed police were at the same property about two weeks ago.

The house was also searched by police in connection to a fatal shooting of a gang member more than four years ago.

In October 2018, police searched the property after King Cobras gang member Luke Sears, also known as Luke Riddell, was fatally shot in rural Canterbury over an alleged drug debt.

Residents in the area said they did not notice anything out of the ordinary until the police arrived on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Baillie said further information will be released when it is available.

Additional reporting - Daniel Alvey and NZ Herald