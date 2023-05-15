Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls to play in Chch

Matchbox Twenty. Photo: Supplied

Prepare to feel unwell in the best way possible because Matchbox Twenty are coming back to New Zealand for two massive shows.

The band last visited the country in 2008 but they’re finally returning to our shores for shows two in Christchurch and New Plymouth at the beginning of next year.

Known for hits such as 3am, She’s So Mean and How Far We’ve Come, the group of four are set to release a brand new album, Where The Light Goes later, this month – their first in 11 years – and the tour is a celebration of those new hit’s as well as a few performances of old favourites.

Touring with the Goo Goo Dolls, main man Rob Thomas said it feels "very comfortable" to be returning to the stage with the band after going solo and noted it feels like "such a privilege".

In a statement released this morning, the star said: "It always feels comfortable if you dance with the date that you came with, and Matchbox Twenty is the date that I came with. Performing on stage with your mates that you’ve been in a band with for decades is such a privilege and it’s something we never take for granted, especially these days.

He added: "Our Australasian tour follows a massive 50-plus date US tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we’ll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well. It’s been way too long since I’ve seen all your Kiwi faces. Already looking forward to February!"

Matchbox Twenty shot to fame in the early 2000s going on to sell more than 40 million records worldwide and dominating charts. Despite their beginnings more than 20 years ago, they are no strangers to a younger crowd and the band – comprised of Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook – has accumulated billions of streams in recent years from all age demographics.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls

What: Slow Dream tour

When: Christchurch, February 29 and New Plymouth, March 2.

Tickets: My Ticketek/Venue pre-sale starts 10am on Wednesday, May 17

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 9am Friday, May 19