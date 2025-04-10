Mayor calling for Lyttelton-Wellington ferry service

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

A Canterbury mayor is calling for a ferry service to run from Lyttelton to Wellington to help improve the resilience of the region’s transport network.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he was pleased to hear two rail-enabled ferries have been ordered for the Cook Strait, but the Government should go further and consider creating a ferry service between Wellington and Lyttelton.

Rail Minister Winston Peters announced last week the Government has ordered two new Interislander ferries, which are due to be delivered in 2029.

The new ferries will be about 200 metres long and 28 metres wide, and will have rail decks.

Two new rail-enabled Interislander ferries are due to be delivered in 2029. File photo: RNZ

Mr Gordon said Lyttelton used to have a rail and ferry service and the option of restoring it should not be ruled out.

‘‘I realise there is the whole issue of cost, but we know the impact of the earthquakes was substantial, so it would make sense for it to be considered.

‘‘Given the importance of freight to our local economy, it seems a no brainer to look at both options [Picton and Lyttelton].’’

Dan Gordon. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the idea of reinstating the Wellington to Lyttelton ferry service is worth exploring.

The Wellington to Lyttelton ferry service ran from 1895 to 1976.

Mr Peters said shifting from Picton to Lyttelton would require new infrastructure and would represent a major change in supply chain arrangements.

‘‘Wellington to Lyttleton would also mean longer sailing times, which means total sailings per day would lessen and that reduces total capacity for our people and their goods – and that includes Cantabrians.

‘‘We rebuilt the State Highway and Main North Line following the Kaikōura earthquake.

‘‘Both are in a better condition now. Making use of Picton means our national investment continues to get a return.’’

The infrastructure at Picton will need to be replaced for the new ferries, while the Wellington infrastructure ‘‘has life left in it’’ and will be upgraded, Mr Peters said.

The Government scrapped the previous Government’s ferry project in December 2023 due to a budget blowout.

There had been speculation a new project would involve ferries without rail capability in a bid to keep costs down.

The Government has yet to advise of the cost of the new ferry project.

The Kaikōura District Council has previously lobbied against having more and larger trucks passing through the tourist town, meaning the news of rail-enabled ferries was welcome news.

The tunnels to the south of the town limit to the size and height of trucks travelling on State Highway 1.

The alternative Kaikōura Inland Road is a popular tourist route and is used by cyclists.

After the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016, freight was forced to travel inland by road, through the Lewis Pass to travel between Picton and Christchurch.

It was more than a year before the rail network was reopened through Kaikōura.

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said the revised ferry plan was great and he preferred rail over increased road freight passing through the town.

‘‘Potentially reducing the dependency on just road freight is a good thing.

‘‘The extent of the investment after the earthquakes in the rebuild of both the road and rail transport networks south of Picton has also hopefully increased the resilience of those transport corridors.’’

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.