Fewer people want seat at Southland councils

Nominations closed at midday today for all councils across the country, revealing which names will appear on voting documents.
In Invercargill, eight people have put themselves forward for mayor and 27 for council - down from 10 and 34, respectively, in 2022.
At Southland District Council, just three people have put themselves forward for mayor and 16 for council, a dip from six and 22, respectively, last outing.
Incumbent Gore mayor Ben Bell and Nicky Davis are the only people chasing the top job in their patch, matching the same number that applied last election.
A total of 14 names are in the mix for seats at that council, down from 17 at the last election.
Environment Southland has remained steady with 18 nominations received both this year and in 2022.
Invercargill’s mayoral race includes deputy mayor Tom Campbell and current councillors Ria Bond, Alex Crackett and Ian Pottinger.
Other names include Andrew Clark - mayor Nobby Clark’s brother, who is also standing for mayor in Tasman - Stevey Chernishov, Gordon McCrone and Tom Morton.
Southland’s mayoral race includes Wendy Baker, incumbent Rob Scott and former mayor Gary Tong.
Some candidates will have an easy path to the table thanks to their council’s ward or constituency structure.
Four Southland district candidates have already been guaranteed a seat because the number of vacancies in their ward matches the number of applicants.
The same situation applies for five councillors at Environment Southland and three in Gore.
The most hotly-contested seats will be at Invercargill City Council, where 26 people are battling for 12 spots.
Election day is set for October 11.
WHO IS STANDING?
• INVERCARGILL CITY COUNCIL
Mayoralty:
Ria Bond (current councillor)
Tom Campbell (deputy mayor)
Stevey Chernishov
Andrew Clark
Alex Crackett (current councillor)
Gordon McCrone
Tom Morton
Ian Pottinger (current councillor)
Council (12 vacancies):
Allan Arnold (incumbent)
Ria Bond (incumbent)
Trish Boyle (incumbent)
Steve Broad (incumbent)
Jay Coote
Pania Coote (mana whenua representative)
Alex Crackett (incumbent)
Chris Dawson
Andrea de Vries
Grant Dermody (incumbent)
Amanda Laurie
Carl Heenan
Karl Herman
Carol Jasperse
Terry King
Darren Ludlow (incumbent)
Marcus Lush
Lynley McKerrow
David Meades
Tom Morton
Dan O’Connell
Noel Peterson
Ian Pottinger (incumbent)
Ian Reeves
Barry Stewart (incumbent)
Lisa Tou McNaughton
Tony van der Lem
• SOUTHLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL
Mayoralty:
Wendy Baker
Rob Scott (incumbent)
Gary Tong
Council (12 vacancies):
Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)
Sarah Greaney (incumbent)
Tom O’Brien (incumbent)
Matt Wilson (incumbent)
Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)
Jaspreet Boparai (incumbent)
Don Byars (incumbent)
Stevey Chernishov
Michael Weusten
Ōreti Ward (3 vacancies)
Katie Allan
Phil Dobson
Christine Menzies (incumbent)
Brian Somerville
Waihōpai Toetoe Ward (2 vacancies)
Paul Duffy (incumbent)
Julie Keast (incumbent)
Phil Scothern
Pam Yorke
Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)
Jon Spraggon (incumbent)
• GORE DISTRICT COUNCIL
Mayoralty:
Ben Bell (incumbent)
Nicky Davis
Council (11 vacancies):
Council - At Large (3 vacancies)
Steven Dixon
Gary McIntyre
Neville Phillips (incumbent)
Torrone Smith
Joe Stringer (incumbent)
Gore Rural Ward (2 vacancies)
John Gardyne (incumbent)
Stewart MacDonell (incumbent)
Mataura Ward (1 vacancy)
Nicky Coats
Gore Ward (5 vacancies)
Donna Bruce
Mel Cupit
Andy Fraser (incumbent)
Jess Hudson
Robert McKenzie (incumbent)
Paul McPhail (incumbent)
• ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND
(12 vacancies, chair decided by councillors):
Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Paul Evans (incumbent)
Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)
Alastair Gibson (incumbent)
Jeremy McPhail (incumbent)
Western Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Ewen Mathieson (incumbent)
Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Peter McDonald (incumbent)
David Rose
Southland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Jon Pemberton (incumbent)
Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)
Joshua Cumberland
Roger Hodson
Lyndal Ludlow (incumbent)
Phil Morrison (incumbent)
Nick Perham
Maurice Rodway (incumbent)
Eric Roy (incumbent)
Nathan Surendran
Rob Te Maiharoa
Annette Trent
Geoffrey Young
