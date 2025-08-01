Friday, 1 August 2025

Fewer people want seat at Southland councils

    By Matthew Rosenberg
    1. Southland

    Voting documents in Southland will include fewer names this time around.
    Voting documents in Southland will include fewer names this time around. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR
    Candidate numbers have dropped off in Southland this election, with one council continuing its struggle to attract female nominees.

    Nominations closed at midday today for all councils across the country, revealing which names will appear on voting documents.

    In Invercargill, eight people have put themselves forward for mayor and 27 for council - down from 10 and 34, respectively, in 2022.

    At Southland District Council, just three people have put themselves forward for mayor and 16 for council, a dip from six and 22, respectively, last outing.

    Incumbent Gore mayor Ben Bell and Nicky Davis are the only people chasing the top job in their patch, matching the same number that applied last election.

    A total of 14 names are in the mix for seats at that council, down from 17 at the last election.

    Environment Southland has remained steady with 18 nominations received both this year and in 2022.

    The regional council had just one female representative in the past term - Lyndal Ludlow - and only two women are competing for a seat this election.

    Invercargill’s mayoral race includes deputy mayor Tom Campbell and current councillors Ria Bond, Alex Crackett and Ian Pottinger.

    Other names include Andrew Clark - mayor Nobby Clark’s brother, who is also standing for mayor in Tasman - Stevey Chernishov, Gordon McCrone and Tom Morton.

    Southland’s mayoral race includes Wendy Baker, incumbent Rob Scott and former mayor Gary Tong.

    Some candidates will have an easy path to the table thanks to their council’s ward or constituency structure.

    Four Southland district candidates have already been guaranteed a seat because the number of vacancies in their ward matches the number of applicants.

    The same situation applies for five councillors at Environment Southland and three in Gore.

    The most hotly-contested seats will be at Invercargill City Council, where 26 people are battling for 12 spots.

    Election day is set for October 11.

    WHO IS STANDING? 

    • INVERCARGILL CITY COUNCIL

    Mayoralty:

    Ria Bond (current councillor)
    Tom Campbell (deputy mayor)
    Stevey Chernishov
    Andrew Clark
    Alex Crackett (current councillor)
    Gordon McCrone
    Tom Morton
    Ian Pottinger (current councillor)

    Council (12 vacancies):

    Allan Arnold (incumbent)
    Ria Bond (incumbent)
    Trish Boyle (incumbent)
    Steve Broad (incumbent)
    Jay Coote
    Pania Coote (mana whenua representative)
    Alex Crackett (incumbent)
    Chris Dawson
    Andrea de Vries
    Grant Dermody (incumbent)
    Amanda Laurie
    Carl Heenan
    Karl Herman
    Carol Jasperse
    Terry King
    Darren Ludlow (incumbent)
    Marcus Lush
    Lynley McKerrow
    David Meades
    Tom Morton
    Dan O’Connell
    Noel Peterson
    Ian Pottinger (incumbent)
    Ian Reeves
    Barry Stewart (incumbent)
    Lisa Tou McNaughton
    Tony van der Lem

    • SOUTHLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

    Mayoralty:

    Wendy Baker
    Rob Scott (incumbent)
    Gary Tong

    Council (12 vacancies):

    Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)
    Sarah Greaney (incumbent)
    Tom O’Brien (incumbent)
    Matt Wilson (incumbent)

    Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)
    Jaspreet Boparai (incumbent)
    Don Byars (incumbent)
    Stevey Chernishov
    Michael Weusten

    Ōreti Ward (3 vacancies)
    Katie Allan
    Phil Dobson
    Christine Menzies (incumbent)
    Brian Somerville

    Waihōpai Toetoe Ward (2 vacancies)
    Paul Duffy (incumbent)
    Julie Keast (incumbent)
    Phil Scothern
    Pam Yorke

    Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)
    Jon Spraggon (incumbent)

    • GORE DISTRICT COUNCIL

    Mayoralty:
    Ben Bell (incumbent)
    Nicky Davis

    Council (11 vacancies):

    Council - At Large (3 vacancies)
    Steven Dixon
    Gary McIntyre
    Neville Phillips (incumbent)
    Torrone Smith
    Joe Stringer (incumbent)

    Gore Rural Ward (2 vacancies)
    John Gardyne (incumbent)
    Stewart MacDonell (incumbent)

    Mataura Ward (1 vacancy)
    Nicky Coats

    Gore Ward (5 vacancies)
    Donna Bruce
    Mel Cupit
    Andy Fraser (incumbent)
    Jess Hudson
    Robert McKenzie (incumbent)
    Paul McPhail (incumbent)

    • ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND
    (12 vacancies, chair decided by councillors):

    Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
    Paul Evans (incumbent)

    Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)
    Alastair Gibson (incumbent)
    Jeremy McPhail (incumbent)

    Western Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
    Ewen Mathieson (incumbent)

    Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
    Peter McDonald (incumbent)
    David Rose

    Southland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
    Jon Pemberton (incumbent)

    Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)
    Joshua Cumberland
    Roger Hodson
    Lyndal Ludlow (incumbent)
    Phil Morrison (incumbent)
    Nick Perham
    Maurice Rodway (incumbent)
    Eric Roy (incumbent)
    Nathan Surendran
    Rob Te Maiharoa
    Annette Trent
    Geoffrey Young

