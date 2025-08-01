Fewer people want seat at Southland councils

Voting documents in Southland will include fewer names this time around. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR

Candidate numbers have dropped off in Southland this election, with one council continuing its struggle to attract female nominees.

Nominations closed at midday today for all councils across the country, revealing which names will appear on voting documents.

In Invercargill, eight people have put themselves forward for mayor and 27 for council - down from 10 and 34, respectively, in 2022.

At Southland District Council, just three people have put themselves forward for mayor and 16 for council, a dip from six and 22, respectively, last outing.

Incumbent Gore mayor Ben Bell and Nicky Davis are the only people chasing the top job in their patch, matching the same number that applied last election.

A total of 14 names are in the mix for seats at that council, down from 17 at the last election.

Environment Southland has remained steady with 18 nominations received both this year and in 2022.

The regional council had just one female representative in the past term - Lyndal Ludlow - and only two women are competing for a seat this election.

Invercargill’s mayoral race includes deputy mayor Tom Campbell and current councillors Ria Bond, Alex Crackett and Ian Pottinger.

Other names include Andrew Clark - mayor Nobby Clark’s brother, who is also standing for mayor in Tasman - Stevey Chernishov, Gordon McCrone and Tom Morton.

Southland’s mayoral race includes Wendy Baker, incumbent Rob Scott and former mayor Gary Tong.

Some candidates will have an easy path to the table thanks to their council’s ward or constituency structure.

Four Southland district candidates have already been guaranteed a seat because the number of vacancies in their ward matches the number of applicants.

The same situation applies for five councillors at Environment Southland and three in Gore.

The most hotly-contested seats will be at Invercargill City Council, where 26 people are battling for 12 spots.

Election day is set for October 11.

WHO IS STANDING?

• INVERCARGILL CITY COUNCIL

Mayoralty:

Ria Bond (current councillor)

Tom Campbell (deputy mayor)

Stevey Chernishov

Andrew Clark

Alex Crackett (current councillor)

Gordon McCrone

Tom Morton

Ian Pottinger (current councillor)

Council (12 vacancies):

Allan Arnold (incumbent)

Ria Bond (incumbent)

Trish Boyle (incumbent)

Steve Broad (incumbent)

Jay Coote

Pania Coote (mana whenua representative)

Alex Crackett (incumbent)

Chris Dawson

Andrea de Vries

Grant Dermody (incumbent)

Amanda Laurie

Carl Heenan

Karl Herman

Carol Jasperse

Terry King

Darren Ludlow (incumbent)

Marcus Lush

Lynley McKerrow

David Meades

Tom Morton

Dan O’Connell

Noel Peterson

Ian Pottinger (incumbent)

Ian Reeves

Barry Stewart (incumbent)

Lisa Tou McNaughton

Tony van der Lem

• SOUTHLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mayoralty:

Wendy Baker

Rob Scott (incumbent)

Gary Tong

Council (12 vacancies):

Mararoa Waimea Ward (3 vacancies)

Sarah Greaney (incumbent)

Tom O’Brien (incumbent)

Matt Wilson (incumbent)

Waiau Aparima Ward (3 vacancies)

Jaspreet Boparai (incumbent)

Don Byars (incumbent)

Stevey Chernishov

Michael Weusten

Ōreti Ward (3 vacancies)

Katie Allan

Phil Dobson

Christine Menzies (incumbent)

Brian Somerville

Waihōpai Toetoe Ward (2 vacancies)

Paul Duffy (incumbent)

Julie Keast (incumbent)

Phil Scothern

Pam Yorke

Stewart Island/Rakiura Ward (1 vacancy)

Jon Spraggon (incumbent)

• GORE DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mayoralty:

Ben Bell (incumbent)

Nicky Davis

Council (11 vacancies):

Council - At Large (3 vacancies)

Steven Dixon

Gary McIntyre

Neville Phillips (incumbent)

Torrone Smith

Joe Stringer (incumbent)

Gore Rural Ward (2 vacancies)

John Gardyne (incumbent)

Stewart MacDonell (incumbent)

Mataura Ward (1 vacancy)

Nicky Coats

Gore Ward (5 vacancies)

Donna Bruce

Mel Cupit

Andy Fraser (incumbent)

Jess Hudson

Robert McKenzie (incumbent)

Paul McPhail (incumbent)

• ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND

(12 vacancies, chair decided by councillors):

Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Paul Evans (incumbent)

Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

Alastair Gibson (incumbent)

Jeremy McPhail (incumbent)

Western Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Ewen Mathieson (incumbent)

Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Peter McDonald (incumbent)

David Rose

Southland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Jon Pemberton (incumbent)

Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)

Joshua Cumberland

Roger Hodson

Lyndal Ludlow (incumbent)

Phil Morrison (incumbent)

Nick Perham

Maurice Rodway (incumbent)

Eric Roy (incumbent)

Nathan Surendran

Rob Te Maiharoa

Annette Trent

Geoffrey Young

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air