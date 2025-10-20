Dunedin woman 'couldn't be bothered' complying with police

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin woman stopped for allegedly speeding "couldn’t be bothered" to comply with police and ended up arrested.

The 20-year-old woman was originally spotted speeding down Andersons Bay Rd, South Dunedin at 10.32pm on Sunday when police began following her, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

She then allegedly attempted to evade officers by driving down multiple side streets in the area until she was forced to stop at a red light.

When officers came to the window to speak with her, she told them she "couldn’t be bothered with anything" and refused a breath screening test.

She refused to accompany officers back to the station and was then arrested.

Once at the station, she refused an evidential breath alcohol procedure, and also refused to provide a blood sample.

She was suspended from driving for 28 days and was charged with refusing to accompany police and refusing a to provide a blood sample.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

