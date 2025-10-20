Dunedin man left foot on accelerator during drunken snooze: police

Photo: Getty Images

Residents of a Dunedin street were kept up late after a man allegedly having a drunken snooze forgot to take his foot off the accelerator.

The residents of Middleton Rd, Corstorphine, called police at about 4am on Sunday after listening to a man revving his car for 15 minutes straight, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When police arrived, they found the 32-year-old man still revving his car.

As they came closer, they noticed the man was slumped over his steering wheel with his eyes closed and opened alcohol vessels strewn about the car.

He was roused awake, and police noticed the man "smelt strongly of alcohol".

The man told police he had been drinking at his home and had driven around to visit his friend, Sgt Lee said.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 471mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with excess breath alcohol.

