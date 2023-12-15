McEwan's golf challenge to mark 70th birthday

Paul McEwan will celebrate his 70th birthday next Tuesday by playing 72 holes of golf. Photo: Supplied

Former New Zealand cricketer Paul McEwan will celebrate his 70th birthday next Tuesday by playing 72 holes of golf, aiming to shoot in the 70s for each of the four rounds and raising at least $100,000 for two Canterbury charities.

He will tee off at 6am at his former home course, Waitikiri, and he expects to finish around 7pm in time for the rest of his birthday celebrations with friends and family. McEwan, who plays off a 1.9 handicap and now lives in Wānaka, says two charities, the

Canterbury Neonatal Unit Trust Fund and BrainTree, will share the funds raised.

McEwan and his wife Julie are passionate about supporting both charities. They set up the Canterbury Neonatal Unit Trust Fund 32 years ago.

“We had a little boy who died in Starship Hospital and then 11 months later we had twin boys who spent 105 days in Christchurch’s neonatal unit – 95 of those on oxygen to keep them alive. I was still involved in cricket and thought (about) what (I) could do to help support families with sick or premature babies,” he said.

He has chaired the trust since its inception. Its first project was installing an incubator in the rescue helicopter to ensure the safety of babies in transit to the Christchurch Neonatal Unit. Other projects have included setting up the human milk bank at Christchurch

Women’s Hospital, ongoing nurse education and investing in much-needed equipment for the neonatal unit.

He also supports BrainTree, which has built a wellness centre on Langdons Rd, Papanui, for those in the community with neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, dementia and the effects of stroke.

McEwan met Simon Challies, who has played a key role in developing BrainTree, while playing club cricket for Old Collegians at Elmwood Park.

Challies, the former chief executive of Ryman Healthcare, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago, used to walk around the park and the two would chat.

“I really support everything he has done with BrainTree,” McEwan said.

He is not overwhelmed by his daylight to dusk golfing challenge.

“To celebrate their 70th birthday, most people go out to dinner with friends and family and have a few drinks. Not me. I will virtually be walking a marathon on the golf course,” he said.

He will have two playing partners for each round, and close friend and former cricketing colleague Rod Latham will join him for the final round.

While McEwan says he expects to score close to par on his handicap, he could be under pressure on his final round given people have pledged money on the number of birdies achieved during the day in which his best birthday present will be reaching his fundraising target.

By Diane Keenan