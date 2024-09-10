Mechanical issue forces flight to divert to Christchurch

NZ405's path on its way past Wellington, 10 September 2024. Photo: Flight Radar 24 / supplied

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was diverted to Christchurch this morning because of mechanical issues.

Flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed flight NZ405 circled over the Cook Strait before heading south to Christchurch.

"NZ405 from Auckland to Wellington diverted to Christchurch this morning due to a hydraulic system issue," an airline spokesperson told RNZ.

"This meant the aircraft required a longer runway for landing. The safety of our people and our customers is our number one priority. Impacted customers will be re-accommodated on the next available service."