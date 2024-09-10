Mechanical issue forces flight to divert to Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was diverted to Christchurch this morning because of mechanical issues.
Flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed flight NZ405 circled over the Cook Strait before heading south to Christchurch.
"NZ405 from Auckland to Wellington diverted to Christchurch this morning due to a hydraulic system issue," an airline spokesperson told RNZ.
"This meant the aircraft required a longer runway for landing. The safety of our people and our customers is our number one priority. Impacted customers will be re-accommodated on the next available service."