Meet the Shirleys - all 37 of them

The 2022 Shirley Convention in Australia congregate together for a memento of the occasion. Photo: Supplied

Come one, come all – if your name is Shirley that is.

Shirley Smith (Shirley No 68) says excitement is building for the Christchurch Shirley Club’s 25th birthday with members from Otago, Southland and Australia joining in the festivities. Photo: Supplied

The Christchurch Shirley Club will celebrate its 25th birthday this weekend (March 1-2Z) with a range of events lined up.

Co-ordinator Shirley Smith, the 68th member of the club, said the celebration on Saturday and Sunday is about fun and laughter.

“It will be great. (It’s) pretty special being the 25th year.”

Along with its 16 Christchurch residents, 21 Shirleys will make the trip from Otago and Southland, and Australia.

On Friday night there will be a meet and greet and on Saturday morning the club will visit Ferrymead Park.

They will then have dinner at the Papanui RSA and finish off with a tour of Sheffield, Oxford, Cust, Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Sunday.

Smith has been a member for 12 years.

She said the club members range in age from their mid-60s to their early 90s but that doesn’t damper the conversation.

“Everyone likes a joke and a story - no matter what age you are.”

The club was started in 2000 by Shirley Smith and her sister-in-law, also called Shirley Smith, on March 4.

The two Shirleys were inspired by the world’s first Shirley Club, which was created in 1996 in Perth by Shirley Brown.

“Everyone seems to be fascinated by it [Shirley Club], we had TV following us all day when we went down to Oamaru for a get together with our Otago Southland club.”

Named after Shirley Temple, Smith admits her name is not as common as it used to be.

“It’s faded out now, now there are three different spellings for it.”

Smith said previously there had been a man in the club.

To become a member, you only need to have Shirley in your name.

The women meet about four times a year; on the club’s birthday, at Christmas, and twice in between.

Smith, who lives in New Brighton, said the club doesn’t have a headquarters but mixes up where they catch up with each other.

“We go out for lunches and mix it around so it’s not too far to travel for people - we are conscious of that.”