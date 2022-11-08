More than 150 reports of stolen cars in one week in Chch

In one week, police said they received over 150 reports of stolen vehicles across Christchurch. Photo: File image / Getty

Vehicle theft has “significantly increased” over recent weeks, Christchurch police say, as youth crime rates continue to climb across the city.

In just one week, police said they received more than 150 reports of stolen vehicles across Christchurch.

It’s a statistic they attribute to the increase in recent youth offending in the city, for which arrests and a number of charges have been laid.

Lane Todd. Photo: File image

One of the most high profile was a 14-year-old in the city who faced 81 charges in Christchurch Youth Court last week.

He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle among a host of other charges.

Police Superintendent, Lane Todd said with recent arrests taking place the number of stolen vehicles in Christchurch has begun to decrease.

He reminded the public of the importance of being “extra vigilant” when securing their vehicles, making sure all valuables have been removed from the car when you get out.

Todd also suggested people who park on the road consider investing in a wheel lock.

“It is a cheap but effective way of helping to prevent your car being stolen”.

Vehicle theft in the city isn’t a spring phenomenon. The city faced a spate of car thefts back in May when child thieves “as young as 10 years old” targeted Mazda Demios for nightly joyrides.

In just one weekend at the start of the year, 19 Demios – New Zealand’s most stolen car – were pinched across the Garden City alone.

AA Insurance revealed in August car theft and attempted thefts had increased by 36.5 per cent nationally.

-By Nathan Morton