Tuesday, 12 May 2020

More Air NZ flights for Chch Airport under level 2

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Dougal McGowan
    Dougal McGowan.
    Air New Zealand has announced more domestic flights connecting Christchurch from Monday, June 1.

    The national carrier would operate at about 20 per cent of its normal domestic capacity under level 2. 

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a phased return to life under level 2 from Thursday.

    Flights from Christchurch to Hamilton will start on May 18, followed by flights to Hokitika from May 25 and Tauranga on June 1.

    From June 1, Air New Zealand will fly from Auckland to Blenheim and Dunedin, as well as Wellington to Dunedin.

    It would bring back more flights when "demand permits".

    The schedule for the new routes is only set until June 7. The airline is trying to confirm its schedule after that date.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg