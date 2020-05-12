More Air NZ flights for Chch Airport under level 2

Dougal McGowan.

Air New Zealand has announced more domestic flights connecting Christchurch from Monday, June 1.

The national carrier would operate at about 20 per cent of its normal domestic capacity under level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a phased return to life under level 2 from Thursday.

Flights from Christchurch to Hamilton will start on May 18, followed by flights to Hokitika from May 25 and Tauranga on June 1.

From June 1, Air New Zealand will fly from Auckland to Blenheim and Dunedin, as well as Wellington to Dunedin.

It would bring back more flights when "demand permits".

The schedule for the new routes is only set until June 7. The airline is trying to confirm its schedule after that date.