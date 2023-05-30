More Tarras land for Christchurch Airport

The site of the proposed Tarras airport looking towards Lake Dunstan bounded by State Highway 8 (left) and State Highway 8A. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Christchurch Airport has bought another 40 hectares of farmland in Tarras.

In July 2020, it was revealed Christchurch International Airport had been buying up hundreds of hectares of farmland in Tarras, about 25 minutes drive from Cromwell, in Central Otago.

Christchurch Airport hopes to one day build an international airport at the site.

However, the proposal has been met by strong local opposition.

The airport has now bought the land of farmer Philip Parcell, who was approached in 2020 but did not want to sell.

The airport's project director, Michael Singleton, said the terms of the deal were confidential.

Earlier this month Singleton said CIAL would release information about where exactly it wanted the airport's runway to go in the coming weeks.