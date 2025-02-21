Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' after SH73 crash

SH73 is closed to southbound traffic at the Lunns Rd intersection after a crash this morning. Photo: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

A section of State Highway 73 in Christchurch has been re-opened after a motorcyclist sustained "critical injuries" in a crash involving another car on Friday morning.

Curletts Rd (SH73) was blocked at the intersection of Lunns Rd in Middleton following the crash at 5.40am on Friday.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH73 was fully re-opened at the Lunns Rd intersection just after 10am.

All traffic is now flowing freely through the area.

Police said in a statement the rider of the motorcycle was "being treated for critical injuries".

The serious crash unit was called in to examine the scene.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and three rapid response units were called to the crash.

"One patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition."