Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police

The crash at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd happened about 11.40pm on Sunday, Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.
Minutes before the crash involving a silver car, police signalled to the motorcyclist to pull over but they fled.
Todd said police did not pursue and the motorcyclist ended up colliding with a silver sedan, which hit a traffic pole.
The female driver of the silver car has “minor to moderate injuries”, Todd said.
Photos by a Herald photographer at the scene showed motorbike parts strewn across Barbadoes St and a crumpled silver car, which had hit a traffic light, at the intersection.
"Our thoughts are with the deceased man’s family.
"Police will be referring the incident to the (Independent Police Conduct Authority), and our serious crash and critical incident investigations are in their early stages."
Anyone who saw the crash and has not yet spoken to police should come forward, Todd said.
Another crash in Hororata killed two children from a family headed to Mt Hutt. Days later a legal executive was travelling through West Melton when she was killed by a teen driver.
Canterbury rural area police commander Pete Cooper said the region’s road toll this year has been "horrendous".
"Crashes like this one are all preventable. It’s an annual message, but drivers need to take the act of driving seriously."
-Additional reporting NZ Herald