New business shaking the lockdown blues

Botanica Furniture staff are set for the official opening of their new store on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Tracey Idour is no stranger to managing a business during trying times.

She opened her new business Botanica Furniture just after the lockdown finished in May, and says “thousands” of people have come through its doors since.

The store’s official launch, where its new signage will be unveiled, is scheduled for Saturday.

"During our trading years we have experienced snowstorms, floods, a global financial crisis, earthquakes, major renovation, a fire, and now a global pandemic, none of which would be possible without the support of both our past and present customers," said Mrs Idour.

"We want to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you.

"You have supported local for 19 years helping not only my team and their families but the Canterbury, and New Zealand economy,” she said.

Botanica Furniture has replaced the old Target Furniture at 455 Blenheim Rd, which Mrs Idour managed for 19 years.

She is excited to begin her next business venture with support from her husband, Andrew Idour, and four-year-old daughter Lilia.

Being Christchurch-owned means Botanica Furniture will be free to stock different items than Target did, including artwork, homeware, plants, lighting and linen, said Mrs Idour.

“We are pleased to be able to transform our own business and make unique and personal decisions without the constraints that come with a national franchise.

“The most exciting aspect of trading as our own independent store is we now get to choose what furniture pieces we want to buy, and supply to the market we live and work in.

“You will see transparency with pricing and everyday low prices going forward.

“This could not be more important in the current environment,” she said.

In their downtime, Mrs Idour and her family enjoy spending time together, going on holiday and outdoor activities like skiing.

She said allowing staff members to spend time with their families at work is important to Botanica Furniture’s business model.

“Lilia is a big part of it, she’s always here and I suppose that’s a nice thing for us is that all the staffs' families love coming to work and if they can all have a day off school they’d rather come and spend the day at work because we try and have some fun and we enjoy one another’s company.”