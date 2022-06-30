New home for Scotty Browns Bike Emporium

Members of the community helped relocate the bicycles at the Scotty Brown Bike Emporium. Photo: Supplied

Scotty Brown has marked 30 years in the bike emporium business by opening a brand new showroom in Christchurch.

The owner of Scotty Browns Bike Emporium is a big supporter of Canterbury cyclists, helping many young athletes, charities and members of the community achieve their dreams in the sport. Even when times have been tough, Brown has been there to help in any way he and his team can.

And this week a group of cyclists returned the favour as Scotty Browns Bike Emporium celebrated 30 years in the trade. The milestone was marked with the closing of the old store in Wordsworth St and the opening of a new, purpose built showroom/emporium at 16 Buchan St, Sydenham.

Brown says it will be "the best bike shop experience in the world".

One of the biggest challenges standing in the way of opening the new emporium was the need to relocate more than 50 bikes from the old shop at 206 Wordsworth St to the new store on Buchan St.

"Often when moving this volume of bikes the risk of damage is significant so the team put their lycra and thinking caps on and came up with a plan," said Brown.

After reaching out to Canterbury Schools Cycling, friends, clients with children, and the local school, Ladbrooks Primary, they were able to assemble a team of 50 children and teens who literally wheeled the bikes in a convoy to the new premise.

Photo: Supplied

This relocation went without a hitch on June 28 and was quite a spectacle, Brown said.

"The enthusiasm from the kids and parents has been quite overwhelming, and the weather played its part thankfully," he said.

“I especially enjoy helping kids at school level cycle racing to reach their goals and dreams - and ensure we are a national, if not global, bicycle phenomenon," said Brown.