Friday, 2 October 2020

New mural highlighting city's link to Antarctica

    Christchurch’s status as a gateway to Antarctica is being celebrated through a variety of events this month.

    Days of Ice will showcase more than 30 events and activities from polar films, audio tours, family days and exhibitions from October 8 to 18.

    The series is being run by ChristchurchNZ and includes two new murals in the central city, including one outside Novotel Hotel in Cathedral Square.

    Visit the Days of Ice website for a full list of the events or find out more about the BLOOM spring festival.

     

     

