New name for Christchurch Arena

Christchurch Arena. Photo: Venues Ōtautahi

Christchurch Arena is to be renamed Wolfbrook Arena with news local property developer, Wolfbrook Property Group, is its latest major sponsor.

Venues Ōtautahi, which manages the arena, confirmed the new name will take effect June 1.

Chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said it is a five-year agreement and signals a long-term and strategic partnership with Wolfbrook to collectively promote the venue.

She would not say what the deal is worth, citing commercial sensitivity.

“We are delighted to join forces.

"This partnership represents an exciting chapter, and we look forward to working closely with Wolfbrook in attracting a wonderful and diverse array of events to the city,” she said.

Wolfbrook chief executive Guy Randall said: “We look forward to welcoming all visitors to the venue while also supporting and delivering great outcomes for our local community."

Wolfbook is just three-years-old but is already one of Christchurch’s most prolific builders of multi-unit residential developments.

It was formed in 2020 by Steve Brooks and his partner James Cooney about the time they sold their interests in the money lending company Moola just as it was battling the Commerce Commission over accusations of breaking credit and finance rules.

Brooks had been a director in Moola and both he and Cooney were shareholders.

Christchurch Arena, built in 1998 and originally branded the WestpacTrust Centre, is one of New Zealand’s larger purpose-built indoor venues best known for catering for sports events, exhibitions and performances.

It was Horncastle Arena for six years until 2020 when the sponsorship agreement with Bill Horncastle of Horncastle Homes was not renewed.

Wolfbrook’s website states Brooks and Cooney started collaborating to create one of New Zealand’s largest privately-owned residential portfolios back in 2013.

Last year it was second only to Williams Corporation for the number of units built in Christchurch; the same year that nearly three quarters of all homes consented in the city were attached units.

Brooks was also in the news in 2019 identified as the man behind a controversial advertisement promoting Christopher Luxon to take over from Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party.

The National Party said at the time it had nothing to do with the advertisement.