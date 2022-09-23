New pump track at West Rolleston Primary School

West Rolleston Primary School now has a brand new pump track.

The school, the PTA, volunteers and local donors combined to fund this ambitious project, born of a 2016 wish of the school’s first pupils.

At its recent opening, teachers, parents and pupils gathered to celebrate the event.

With names having been drawn from a hat, a number of lucky pupils became the first to try out the track, built by specialist pump track builder Cam Bisset.

The new pump track is a hit with the school's young pupils. Photo: John Spurdle

School principal Sylvia Fidow says she’s hoping that everybody has a chance to use the track.

It will be available outside of school hours for the community, and she’s looking forward to everyone using the track respectfully.

​ - By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air