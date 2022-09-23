New pump track at West Rolleston Primary School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
West Rolleston Primary School now has a brand new pump track.
The school, the PTA, volunteers and local donors combined to fund this ambitious project, born of a 2016 wish of the school’s first pupils.
At its recent opening, teachers, parents and pupils gathered to celebrate the event.
With names having been drawn from a hat, a number of lucky pupils became the first to try out the track, built by specialist pump track builder Cam Bisset.
It will be available outside of school hours for the community, and she’s looking forward to everyone using the track respectfully.
- By John Spurdle
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air