Friday, 23 September 2022

New pump track at West Rolleston Primary School

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    West Rolleston Primary School now has a brand new pump track.

    The school, the PTA, volunteers and local donors combined to fund this ambitious project, born of a 2016 wish of the school’s first pupils. 

    At its recent opening, teachers, parents and pupils gathered to celebrate the event. 

    With names having been drawn from a hat, a number of lucky pupils became the first to try out the track, built by specialist pump track builder Cam Bisset.

    The new pump track is a hit with the school's young pupils. Photo: John Spurdle
    School principal Sylvia Fidow says she’s hoping that everybody has a chance to use the track.

    It will be available outside of school hours for the community, and she’s looking forward to everyone using the track respectfully.

    ​  - By John Spurdle 
     - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 