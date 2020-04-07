New radio station comes out of lockdown

Emily Adcock and Dominic Benedict James have started a new radio station called New Brighton Wassup from their bubble. Photo: Supplied

The boredom of the lockdown has led Dominic Benedict James to start a radio station from his Christchurch home.

The 37-year-old New Brighton resident has called the station New Brighton Wassup - and it has shows six nights a week presented by him, under his DJ name DB James, and his partner Emily Adcock.

The shows have a different theme each night, including New Zealand music, reggae, rockabilly, heavy metal and talk back.

James has wanted to start a radio station for New Brighton for some time, and said the lockdown has been perfect for bringing his vision to life.

"We always felt that New Brighton needed its own voice for its listeners and for the community to take part in that," he said.

"But yeah, I guess boredom was the trigger to get it actually moving.

"It's nice to have some sort of community development that can sort of bring community members together - that's kind of cool," he said.

James and Adcock are the station's only hosts at the moment, but they want to get more people involved when the lockdown is over.

Said James: "The aim is, later on when this thing has all blown over, [to] get a bunch of other community members together.

"So I'd like to see, you know, local iwi representation and that sort of stuff but that's at a later date."

In the meantime, he urges anyone with the technology and knowledge to do shows from their bubble during the lockdown get in touch with him through the New Brighton Wassup Facebook page.

James said Adcock and her three children have been supportive of him setting up the radio station.