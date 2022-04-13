New red light cameras will be used to fine motorists, reduce dangerous driving

Photo: File image

Two high-risk Christchurch intersections will have red light cameras installed to reduce dangerous driving and save lives.

The safety cameras will be located at the Manchester St/Pilgrim Pl/Moorhouse Ave intersection and the Gasson St/Madras St/Moorhouse Ave intersection.

If you run a red light at these intersections, you could receive a $150 infringement ticket from police. The cameras, owned by Christchurch City Council, will be the first in the South Island used to issue infringement notices and will be operational from Thursday, April 21.

"Making roads safer for all road users is our top priority and we’re partnering with NZ Police to achieve this," council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said.

"As a council we have invested in red light safety cameras at both intersections to try and stop red light running, reduce dangerous driving and save lives."

The cameras will support Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Road to Zero campaign, which aims to have no one killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads.

Research from Monash University’s Accident Research Centre in Melbourne showed a 26 per cent decrease in overall crashes at intersections with red light cameras, Wright said.

There was a 47 per cent reduction involving vehicles travelling into an intersection on the side the camera is placed.

Auckland has been using red light safety cameras permanently since 2014 and Wellington also has one camera, Wright said.

A red light camera is installed at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Madras St in Christchurch, but it is used only to collect data, not to issue infringement tickets.

"Please be aware if you run a red light at these intersections you could receive a $150 infringement ticket from the police," Wright said.

"Over the next month you might spot some messages from us around these intersections, reminding everyone not to run red lights."

Superintendent Steve Greally, who is director of the National Road Policing Centre, says running red lights to save a few seconds is dangerous and not worth risking your life and the lives of others.

"Our officers work hard every day trying to stop risky driver behaviour, this includes people running red lights," Greally said.

"Drivers need to remember that the decisions they make impact not only them and their passengers, but everyone else on the road."