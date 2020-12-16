New route for cycleway to protect estuary edge, construction to start early next year

Photo: NZTA

A cycleway between Linwood Ave and the Ferrymead Bridge will follow a new route.

Christchurch City Council’s urban development and transport committee has decided to alter the route of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway to minimise the environmental impacts of the cycleway on the estuary edge.

The cycleway will now travel through Charlesworth Reserve rather than going around the estuary on Humphreys Drive.

The existing cycle lanes on Humphreys Drive will also be improved to provide an alternative route for people who want to cycle along the road.

Said committee chairman Mike Davidson. “With the final stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway and the last stage of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway getting under way next year we will soon have a cycle path all the way from the central city to Sumner.

“It will be an attractive route for both local residents and visitors to the city.”

Work on the Linwood Ave to Ferrymead Bridge section of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway will get under way early next year, starting along Humphreys Drive between Dyers Rd and the Charlesworth Reserve Bridge.

Work on this section involves planting 3000 new plants that will help with the health of the Linwood Canal and support the local inanga species.

Construction of the section of the cycleway through Charlesworth Reserve will start in the middle of next year.

The cycleway will follow an existing path through the reserve, which will be widened to 3m and asphalted.

The cycleway will then connect back onto Humphreys Drive on the reserve side of the Ferrymead shops.

The final stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway is one of the Government’s ‘shovel ready’ projects that are designed to stimulate the economy and create jobs.