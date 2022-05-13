New signs to target unlawful motorbike riding in red zone

Twenty no motorbike signs were installed around the red zone area after growing concerns of unauthorised motorbike riding were raised by residents. PHOTO: ASHLEY CAMPBELL

Concerns for safety and complaints about noise from unauthorised motorbikes have prompted 20 “no motorbikes” signs to be put up around the Christchurch red zone.

Linwood resident Ashley Campbell regularly walks her two little dogs around the Avonside area and said some people were using the area as an off-road dirt track for their motorbikes.

Campbell said the issue with motorbikes has been ongoing, but recently worsened with teenagers and adults seen riding around parks, tearing up the grass and making excessive noise.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said. “It’s becoming more of a problem.”

Burwood resident Angela Todd regularly walks her dog along Locksley Ave near Stiles Pl where motorbikes have damaged the grass. PHOTO: ANGELA TODD

Campbell reached out to Christchurch City Council’s red zone team to see what could be done and was pleased to hear signs will be installed.

Red zone manager Dave Little said riding motorbikes within parks is prohibited under a bylaw.

“We have recently experienced an uptick in this behaviour and so are increasing signage to remind people that this activity is not permitted,” he said.

Motorbike riders face a maximum penalty of $1600 for riding in an unauthorised area.

PHOTO: ANGELA TODD

Burwood resident Angela Todd the damage caused by motorbike users is disappointing and not what you’d expect in the area.

“The times I have seen them, they were speeding around without any regard for anyone else,” Todd said.

“On one occasion they sped down Locksley Ave at what would have been over 50km/hr.”

The new signs have been installed around the red zone’s green spine, from Richmond through to Bexley Park, with one in South New Brighton.

Campbell said while it was “positive” the new signs were installed, she doubts it will stop all motorbike users from riding around the parks.