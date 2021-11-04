Thursday, 4 November 2021

New Sumner fire station taking shape as building work gets under way

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Concrete being poured at the site of the new Sumner fire station. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Builders have begun to put down the foundations for the new Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade station.

    The original building was demolished in May and the brigade has since been operating out of a temporary premise near the corner of Wakefield Ave and Duncan St.

    Fire and Emergency NZ district manager Dave Stackhouse said the $3 million station is set to be completed by the middle of next year.

    It will house a fire truck and support vehicle, alongside state-of-the-art decontamination facilities.

    The purpose-built “dirty-to-clean zones” will enable firefighters to bag and quarantine contaminated clothing and equipment before showering.

    This prevents any hazardous and carcinogenic materials being transferred into the living and working quarters.

    An artist's impression of the new station. Image: Supplied
    Stackhouse said that build was on track with the concrete foundations being poured.

    He expects the floor slab, seismic steel framing and station roof all to be in place by Christmas.

    Seismic steel framing is lighter and more flexible than concrete, which allows for it to bend considerably before breaking under duress.

    This type of seismic technology is predominantly used in earthquake-prone regions to prevent structural damage in the event of minor shaking, and that the buildings will not collapse or suffer serious damage in major earthquakes.

    The station will also have a back-up generator installed, which will enable the station to continue to operate and serve the community even in the most extreme circumstances.

    - By Andy Brew

