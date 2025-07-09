Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Noise control officer assaulted in Chch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A noise control officer was allegedly assaulted during a call-out in Christchurch on Tuesday night.

    A police spokesperson said the officer had gone to a house on Kotuku Cres in Woolston about 10.20pm after a noise complaint was received.

    The officer sustained moderate injuries in the incident.

    The alleged offender left before police arrived and has not yet been identified.

    • Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 105 and quote file number 250709/6718 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.