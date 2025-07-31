James Daniels pulls out of Christchurch council election race

James Daniels. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch City Council candidate and former councillor James Daniels has pulled out of October’s local body election race.

The former Newstalk ZB radio host announced he will not run for the city council’s Coastal Ward seat, citing a change to his personal situation.

Daniels was previously elected as a city councillor in 2019 but left the role in July 2021 to co-host a radio show. The move forced a by-election in the Coastal Ward, costing ratepayers about $65,000.

Daniels was replaced by Celeste Donovan after she won the Coastal Ward by-election in October 2021. Donovan remains the ward's councillor.

Daniels announced in May this year he wanted to return to the council table and claimed the community needed a stronger voice.

But on Wednesday, Daniels announced he has pulled out of the race "after much thought and many conversations with my wife and whānau".

"I was really excited at the prospect of representing the coastal community, but my personal situation has changed, and now I cannot do that to my fullest ability.

"I have not made this decision lightly and want to sincerely thank the many people who have supported and encouraged me so far; it has meant a great deal.

"Because I’m still deeply passionate about seeing the best people represent Coastal, I’ll be throwing my full support behind Jo Zervos - Coastal Ward Community Board Member

"Jo has the integrity, experience, and community heart to be a strong voice for us and I encourage all of you who’ve backed me to now get behind Jo Zervos. Coastal needs her kind of leadership.

"I also unequivocally support the re-election of Phil Mauger for mayor as our mayor – he's been part of the coastal community since birth and has done a great job for our city and Banks Peninsula, but there's more to do."

Zervos said on social media she was still trying to "wrap my head around this decision" by Daniels.

Zervos said: "But I want to say good on (Daniels) putting your hand up with the right intentions to support Phil Mauger for mayor around the table.

"He needs that extra vote to support him and at the moment Coastal is the difference. This is the main reason I have put my hand up too.

"I was looking forward to the three-horse race this election, but this will change things up a bit. Thanks for your support, it’s much appreciated."

Daniels' decision comes after long-serving Christchurch city councillor James Gough announced he will step down as a city councillor after the October elections to take up a job in the private sector.

Gough, 39, has served the council for 15 years and currently represents the Fendalton Ward.

He is set to take up a role as executive director of The Terrace, where he will work alongside his uncle, Antony Gough, who built the hospitality and office complex on Oxford Tce after the quakes.

-Allied Media