NZ Agricultural Show turns 160, shows off sheep milking for first time

It's Cup Week in Christchurch - which means the New Zealand Agricultural Show gets under way on Wednesday.

The three-day event from November 15-17 at the Canterbury Agricultural Park is marking its 160th anniversary - and organisers are hoping to surpass last year's crowd of 125,000, the biggest-ever.

Among the family favourites on show will be sheep milking, woodchopping, dog trials and show-jumping.

Matt Jones and a few of his 600 sheep will be at the show for a milking demonstration.

He and his family made the switch to sheep milking thanks to food intolerances and allergies.

Jones Family Farm now make milk, cheese and skincare products.

Jones says it's still a relative novelty for people to see sheep being milked - but there's enormous benefits to what's produced.

There will also be a Wool Zone exhibit, showcasing the versatility of sheep and their products.

Anne Rogers, the president of the Canterbury A&P, said: “Sheep are used for so many things – wool, meat, and their pelt. Every bit of that animal can be used. It’s quite incredible."

The zone aims to educate visitors on the uses of wool, from traditional clothing and shoes to cosmetics, medical dressings, and even eco-friendly alternatives to plasticware.

The show will also feature classic attractions, such as wood chopping, duck herding, and the rare breeds section, which have been crowd-pleasers for generations.

Or you could check out the barn dance on Thursday night.

The dance will include farm-to-plate artisanal foods, dynamic busking zones, and a kaleidoscope of performances.

On Friday, children's entertainer Suzy Cato is also set to perform - and will officially launch a new song at the show.

The doors open at 9am. Adult entry to the New Zealand Agricultural Show costs $40 online and at the gate, while all kids 16 and under are free. There is also an Adult VIP Pass option, available on Thursday 16 November from 1-7pm only, which wil give access to the VIP area including food and beverages (wines, beers and non-alcoholic drinks) and easy viewing through the arena.

-With RNZ