'NZ is killing us': Tourists' anguish as van smashed in red zone

Seven windows in the pair's Daihatsu van were smashed while in the Christchurch Red Zone.

A pair of American tourists are desperate to flee New Zealand just a few months into their year-long trip after they said they were victimised by bullies and vandals.

Dorit Liss, 27, and her partner Andre, 29, parked their recently purchased RV in Christchurch’s red zone last week when seven windows in the RV were smashed, cementing their decision to leave.

Liss, who is originally from Colorado, posted to her YouTube channel last week recounting the incident that cemented their decision to leave the country.

She said after picking a “quiet and abandoned” part of Christchurch on January 8 to park their 40-year-old Daihatsu RV, she and her partner were woken suddenly at 5.45am by the sound of smashing glass.

“I bolted upright all at once, I was made aware of what had happened, the sleep-induced delay of my response made it so the car sped away completely scot-free,” Liss said.

“It left me and Andre standing in the middle of our shattered home.

“I sobbed and shook.”

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

The vandals smashed seven windows of the tourists’ van, which they struggled to get fixed given the age of the vehicle.

Liss said the incident “allowed her to accept what she had been thinking” ever since she arrived in the country at the end of October, which is that she hates it here.

Colorado-born Dorit Liss and her partner are now desperate to leave the country.

Her bio on TikTok reads “New Zealand is killing us” and on Instagram she captioned a recent post “Special thanks to @purenewzealand for making this one hell of a ‘vacation’”.

She responded to a comment on a previous post about where she may go next to which she responded “sure as f*** not this rock in the sea”.

Liss said it was not because of the “bad experiences” or “bad people” they had met but because she could not “shake the feeling of discomfort”.

“This feels wrong in my bones.

“Have you ever felt uncomfortable, whether it’s a business in your town, or a street you don’t walk down? This is simply my experience.

“It’s destroying me to continue to push through each day. It’s destroying Andre too.

“We both have each other but that feels like a lame excuse to keep trudging uphill in a place where neither of us a happy.”

Liss said on social media they plan to leave New Zealand as soon as possible once their van is fixed and sold.

Liss has been approached for comment.