NZ's best sausages and meatballs revealed

    By Serena Solomon

    As New Zealanders dust off their barbecues ahead of summer, a new national sausage champion is ready for grilling.

    A pork and leek sausage from Westmere Butchery in Auckland delighted the judges at the 27th annual Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

    The sausage beat out more than 800 other entries to take out the Supreme Award, which was announced Tuesday night.

    The competition celebrates timeless sausages along with recipes and techniques that push the boundaries of ingredients and flavour.

    Peter Timbs Meats has stores in Edgeware and Bishopdale. Photo: Peter Timbs Meats
    Westmere Butchery's entry scored high in the judging criteria of technical composition, aroma, appearance, texture and, of course, taste, food writer and judge Kathy Paterson said.

    "The flavours they used are a classic combination that works well together. They nailed the balance and seasoning, and the leek was perfectly cooked and tender, creating an excellent texture. The flavours of both the leek and the pork came through beautifully, resulting in a truly delicious sausage," she said.

    Technical judge Brian Everton of Cabernet Foods said the ingredients in the winning snag were well-balanced and evenly distributed.

    "You could see the flavour, the grind, and the quality of the meat, which came together to create a winning combination," he said.

    The 16 categories saw winners from around the country.

    Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch won the meatball category with its Italian Meatballs. Peter Timbs Meats, which operates stores on Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, and on Edgeware Rd, Edgeware.

    The first Timbs Butchery opened in Oxford, England, in 1876 and was run by Peter’s great-great-grandfather Samuel Timbs. Samuel’s son Cyril immigrated to New Zealand in 1910 and owned a butchery in Whakatane during the 1930s.

    His sons Verns and Ron joined the family business. Ron moved to Christchurch and operated a business in Heathcote for 25 years.

    His son Peter continued the family tradition and started working as a butcher when he was 15. His first shop opened in Cashmere in 1978. The Edgeware Road store opened 18 years later.

    Peter’s son Chris took over at the Edgeware store in 1999 after training in Kulmbach, Germany. He continued in his father's footsteps by making award-winning sausages, bacon and other quality products.

    Meanwhile, the competition's Gourmet Beef Sausage category was won by The Four Square in Martinborough with its Martinborough Beef and Triple Cheese sausage.

    For the judges, sifting through the yum and not-so-yum New Zealand sausages is a serious business.

    There were 808 sausages and mince products (think meatballs and burger patties) vying to win 13 sausage and three mince categories.

    The first of two judging rounds was completed over eight days to determine what sausage won at the category level. Those winners were rejudged to determine the Supreme Winner and the People's Choice Award, which was voted for by the public during a lunchtime sausage sizzle.

    Mapari Meats in Auckland claimed the People's Choice Award for their Venison Chorizo. Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin won the Dunninghams Choice Award for their Traditional Pork sausage.

    Here is the list of winners:

    Supreme Award

    Westmere Butchery, Auckland

    Pork and Leek

    People's Choice Award Winner

    Mapari Meats in Mt Wellington, Auckland

    Venison Chorizo

    Dunninghams Choice Award Winner

    Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin

    Traditional Pork

    Flavours of the World Category Winner

    Marbled in Auckland

    Boerewors

    Gourmet Pork Category Winner

    New World Birkenhead in Auckland

    Pork Jalapeno Cheese Sausage

    Traditional Category Winner

    Westmere Butchery in Auckland.

    Pork and Leek

    Continental Fresh Category Winner

    Mapari Meats in Auckland

    Venison Chorizo

    Pre-cooked Category Winner

    Zaroa Meats in Auckland

    Cheese Taranaki

    Beef Category Winner

    New World Te Rapa in Hamilton

    Angus Beef

    Black Pudding/Rounds Category Winner

    Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno

    Johnny's Black Pudding

    Heat n Eat Category Winner

    Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno

    Franks Frankfurter

    Flavoured Burger Patties Category Winner

    New World in Hastings

    Beef, Cranberry & Camembert Pattie

    Classic Burger Patties Category Winner

    Waipawa Butchery in Hawkes Bay

    Patangata Beef Pattie

    Gourmet Beef Sausage Category Winner

    Four Square in Martinborough

    Martinborough Beef & Triple Cheese

    Gourmet Varietal Sausage Category Winner

    Cattermoles Butchery in Kaiapoi

    Jalapeno, Smoked Cheddar & Ham

    Meatball Category Winner

    Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch

    Italian Meatballs

    Gourmet Poultry Sausage Category Winner

    Links Quality Meats in Dunedin

    Maple and Sriracha Chicken

    Traditional Pork Sausage Category Winner

    Princes Street Butcher and Kitchen in Dunedin

    Traditional Pork

    Continental Ready to Eat Sausage Category

    CHOP Online Meats, nationwide

    Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno & Cheese Kransky