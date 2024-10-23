NZ's best sausages and meatballs revealed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As New Zealanders dust off their barbecues ahead of summer, a new national sausage champion is ready for grilling.
A pork and leek sausage from Westmere Butchery in Auckland delighted the judges at the 27th annual Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.
The sausage beat out more than 800 other entries to take out the Supreme Award, which was announced Tuesday night.
The competition celebrates timeless sausages along with recipes and techniques that push the boundaries of ingredients and flavour.
"The flavours they used are a classic combination that works well together. They nailed the balance and seasoning, and the leek was perfectly cooked and tender, creating an excellent texture. The flavours of both the leek and the pork came through beautifully, resulting in a truly delicious sausage," she said.
Technical judge Brian Everton of Cabernet Foods said the ingredients in the winning snag were well-balanced and evenly distributed.
"You could see the flavour, the grind, and the quality of the meat, which came together to create a winning combination," he said.
The 16 categories saw winners from around the country.
Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch won the meatball category with its Italian Meatballs. Peter Timbs Meats, which operates stores on Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, and on Edgeware Rd, Edgeware.
The first Timbs Butchery opened in Oxford, England, in 1876 and was run by Peter’s great-great-grandfather Samuel Timbs. Samuel’s son Cyril immigrated to New Zealand in 1910 and owned a butchery in Whakatane during the 1930s.
His sons Verns and Ron joined the family business. Ron moved to Christchurch and operated a business in Heathcote for 25 years.
His son Peter continued the family tradition and started working as a butcher when he was 15. His first shop opened in Cashmere in 1978. The Edgeware Road store opened 18 years later.
Peter’s son Chris took over at the Edgeware store in 1999 after training in Kulmbach, Germany. He continued in his father's footsteps by making award-winning sausages, bacon and other quality products.
Meanwhile, the competition's Gourmet Beef Sausage category was won by The Four Square in Martinborough with its Martinborough Beef and Triple Cheese sausage.
For the judges, sifting through the yum and not-so-yum New Zealand sausages is a serious business.
There were 808 sausages and mince products (think meatballs and burger patties) vying to win 13 sausage and three mince categories.
The first of two judging rounds was completed over eight days to determine what sausage won at the category level. Those winners were rejudged to determine the Supreme Winner and the People's Choice Award, which was voted for by the public during a lunchtime sausage sizzle.
Mapari Meats in Auckland claimed the People's Choice Award for their Venison Chorizo. Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin won the Dunninghams Choice Award for their Traditional Pork sausage.
Here is the list of winners:
Supreme Award
Westmere Butchery, Auckland
Pork and Leek
People's Choice Award Winner
Mapari Meats in Mt Wellington, Auckland
Venison Chorizo
Dunninghams Choice Award Winner
Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin
Traditional Pork
Flavours of the World Category Winner
Marbled in Auckland
Boerewors
Gourmet Pork Category Winner
New World Birkenhead in Auckland
Pork Jalapeno Cheese Sausage
Traditional Category Winner
Westmere Butchery in Auckland.
Pork and Leek
Continental Fresh Category Winner
Mapari Meats in Auckland
Venison Chorizo
Pre-cooked Category Winner
Zaroa Meats in Auckland
Cheese Taranaki
Beef Category Winner
New World Te Rapa in Hamilton
Angus Beef
Black Pudding/Rounds Category Winner
Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno
Johnny's Black Pudding
Heat n Eat Category Winner
Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno
Franks Frankfurter
Flavoured Burger Patties Category Winner
New World in Hastings
Beef, Cranberry & Camembert Pattie
Classic Burger Patties Category Winner
Waipawa Butchery in Hawkes Bay
Patangata Beef Pattie
Gourmet Beef Sausage Category Winner
Four Square in Martinborough
Martinborough Beef & Triple Cheese
Gourmet Varietal Sausage Category Winner
Cattermoles Butchery in Kaiapoi
Jalapeno, Smoked Cheddar & Ham
Meatball Category Winner
Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch
Italian Meatballs
Gourmet Poultry Sausage Category Winner
Links Quality Meats in Dunedin
Maple and Sriracha Chicken
Traditional Pork Sausage Category Winner
Princes Street Butcher and Kitchen in Dunedin
Traditional Pork
Continental Ready to Eat Sausage Category
CHOP Online Meats, nationwide
Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno & Cheese Kransky