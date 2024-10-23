NZ's best sausages and meatballs revealed

By Serena Solomon

As New Zealanders dust off their barbecues ahead of summer, a new national sausage champion is ready for grilling.

A pork and leek sausage from Westmere Butchery in Auckland delighted the judges at the 27th annual Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

The sausage beat out more than 800 other entries to take out the Supreme Award, which was announced Tuesday night.

The competition celebrates timeless sausages along with recipes and techniques that push the boundaries of ingredients and flavour.

Peter Timbs Meats has stores in Edgeware and Bishopdale. Photo: Peter Timbs Meats

Westmere Butchery's entry scored high in the judging criteria of technical composition, aroma, appearance, texture and, of course, taste, food writer and judge Kathy Paterson said.

"The flavours they used are a classic combination that works well together. They nailed the balance and seasoning, and the leek was perfectly cooked and tender, creating an excellent texture. The flavours of both the leek and the pork came through beautifully, resulting in a truly delicious sausage," she said.

Technical judge Brian Everton of Cabernet Foods said the ingredients in the winning snag were well-balanced and evenly distributed.

"You could see the flavour, the grind, and the quality of the meat, which came together to create a winning combination," he said.

The 16 categories saw winners from around the country.

Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch won the meatball category with its Italian Meatballs. Peter Timbs Meats, which operates stores on Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, and on Edgeware Rd, Edgeware.

The first Timbs Butchery opened in Oxford, England, in 1876 and was run by Peter’s great-great-grandfather Samuel Timbs. Samuel’s son Cyril immigrated to New Zealand in 1910 and owned a butchery in Whakatane during the 1930s.

His sons Verns and Ron joined the family business. Ron moved to Christchurch and operated a business in Heathcote for 25 years.

His son Peter continued the family tradition and started working as a butcher when he was 15. His first shop opened in Cashmere in 1978. The Edgeware Road store opened 18 years later.

Peter’s son Chris took over at the Edgeware store in 1999 after training in Kulmbach, Germany. He continued in his father's footsteps by making award-winning sausages, bacon and other quality products.

Meanwhile, the competition's Gourmet Beef Sausage category was won by The Four Square in Martinborough with its Martinborough Beef and Triple Cheese sausage.

For the judges, sifting through the yum and not-so-yum New Zealand sausages is a serious business.

There were 808 sausages and mince products (think meatballs and burger patties) vying to win 13 sausage and three mince categories.

The first of two judging rounds was completed over eight days to determine what sausage won at the category level. Those winners were rejudged to determine the Supreme Winner and the People's Choice Award, which was voted for by the public during a lunchtime sausage sizzle.

Mapari Meats in Auckland claimed the People's Choice Award for their Venison Chorizo. Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin won the Dunninghams Choice Award for their Traditional Pork sausage.

Here is the list of winners:

Supreme Award

Westmere Butchery, Auckland

Pork and Leek

People's Choice Award Winner

Mapari Meats in Mt Wellington, Auckland

Venison Chorizo

Dunninghams Choice Award Winner

Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin

Traditional Pork

Flavours of the World Category Winner

Marbled in Auckland

Boerewors

Gourmet Pork Category Winner

New World Birkenhead in Auckland

Pork Jalapeno Cheese Sausage

Traditional Category Winner

Westmere Butchery in Auckland.

Pork and Leek

Continental Fresh Category Winner

Mapari Meats in Auckland

Venison Chorizo

Pre-cooked Category Winner

Zaroa Meats in Auckland

Cheese Taranaki

Beef Category Winner

New World Te Rapa in Hamilton

Angus Beef

Black Pudding/Rounds Category Winner

Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno

Johnny's Black Pudding

Heat n Eat Category Winner

Pokeno Bacon in Pokeno

Franks Frankfurter

Flavoured Burger Patties Category Winner

New World in Hastings

Beef, Cranberry & Camembert Pattie

Classic Burger Patties Category Winner

Waipawa Butchery in Hawkes Bay

Patangata Beef Pattie

Gourmet Beef Sausage Category Winner

Four Square in Martinborough

Martinborough Beef & Triple Cheese

Gourmet Varietal Sausage Category Winner

Cattermoles Butchery in Kaiapoi

Jalapeno, Smoked Cheddar & Ham

Meatball Category Winner

Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch

Italian Meatballs

Gourmet Poultry Sausage Category Winner

Links Quality Meats in Dunedin

Maple and Sriracha Chicken

Traditional Pork Sausage Category Winner

Princes Street Butcher and Kitchen in Dunedin

Traditional Pork

Continental Ready to Eat Sausage Category

CHOP Online Meats, nationwide

Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno & Cheese Kransky