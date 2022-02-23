NZ's biggest hydroslides take shape at Christchurch aquatic centre

dzr7gfv3ghx4ulzuk2hv7jnroa.jpg Five hydroslides with an eel theme are taking shape at Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Newsline

Five eel-inspired hydroslides are beginning to reveal themselves at Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch.

Installation work is under way on the slides at the 32,000 sq m indoor sport and aquatic facility, which is being delivered by Crown company Ōtākaro Ltd and will be operated by Christchurch City Council.

Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman said the slides range in height from 9-12m and are made up of about 800 pieces of fibreglass.

"It took 10 shipping containers to get all the sections of the slides here, so it's no surprise these are going to be the biggest and best indoor hydroslides in New Zealand.

"The trapdoor hydroslide, which sends riders hurtling down at around 40km/h, will be a drawcard for the central city."

Swimplex Aquatics project manager Murray Booth said the installation process is incredibly complex.

"In some places there are seven sections of hydroslide between the ground and the sky because of the way they exit, twist, drop, then re-enter Parakiore.

"It's challenging work, but we're lucky we get to build something that is solely being put here to bring joy into people's lives."

Ōtākaro, the city council and Matapopore worked on the design of the hydroslides.

Council head of recreation Nigel Cox said the slides are designed to resemble silver-bellied eels in an eel pot.

"This unique and authentic colour scheme gives the hydroslides added meaning and will make the St Asaph St entrance to Parakiore a memorable sight."

Work on the hydroslides' external sections will be carried out in stages over the next six months.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is being built by CPB Contractors and is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.