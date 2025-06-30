NZ's first aquatic sensory experience almost finished

Many of the features for New Zealand’s first aquatic sensory experience are taking shape in Christchurch.

The Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will include the unique multi-sensory aquatic environment, specifically designed to be explored and played by people with sensory or disability needs.

The centre, off Saint Asaph St, is almost completed and construction is on track to be finished by October.

Among the features of the centre's aquatic sensory experience is a 'how things work' wall, allowing visitors to control the flow of water through elements such as toilet cisterns and water pumps.

A tactile, Canterbury-themed wall, paying homage to the region’s natural environment, is also included, alongside bubble columns and interactive water features.

The unique creations are being meticulously crafted by Christchurch-based firm, Development Engineering.

The Aquatic Sensory Experience will have eight water features including fountains, misting spray, and jets activated by sensors and switches. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Director Graham Christie said creating the one-of-a-kind equipment is challenging but rewarding.

"I design these bespoke features, then comes the even harder job of working out how to actually make them.

"There’s no manual on how to cleanly cut the front off a porcelain sink.

"I’ve exported this type of interactive equipment all over the world and have no doubt that what will be on offer at the aquatic sensory experience at Parakiore will make it a truly unique attraction."

Parakiore is being built by Crown Infrastructure Delivery Limited and will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council.

CID project director Alistair Young said an aquatic sensory experience like this is rare globally.

"While we are creating New Zealand’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility, our goal is to provide access for as many people as possible.

"The aquatic sensory experience, along with features like the MOVE circo arts studio and dry diving space, plays a crucial role in achieving this."

Sinks are being sliced, custom-made hand pumps are being cast, and bubbling tubes are being illuminated for New Zealand’s first Aquatic Sensory Experience in Christchurch. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sport and events Nigel Cox highlights the success of the Southern Centre: Multi-Sensory Experience at Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre, which serves as a foundation for the new initiative.

"Our aspiration is for visitors to have such a positive experience with the aquatic sensory experience’s water features that they gain newfound confidence to explore the diverse water play equipment and pools throughout Parakiore."

Aquatic Sensory Experience features