Parakiore indoor sport centre to cost $500m

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Once finished, Christchurch’s new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is expected to cost $500 million, the Crown Infrastructure Delivery agency says.

The St Asaph St project was initially estimated to have cost $217m but Crown Infrastructure Delivery has now revealed to The Press it is "expected to cost around $500 million upon completion".

The complex was set to be finished in October and open by the end of this year. It is about 90% complete.

The Crown has previously declined to say how much the project would cost to complete after the price escalated and a conflict over the contract caused delays.

However, the total cost comes in at less than the $696m contractor CPB forecast it would cost when it launched legal action seeking more money in 2023, The Press reported.

Meanwhile, Christchurch City Council is on the hunt for lifeguards, customer experience representatives and event staff for when Parakiore opens.

The recruitment drive for the country’s biggest aquatic and indoor sport facility is ramping up, with about 185 roles to be filled over the next few months, council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said.

A drop-in information session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about the available roles is being held on Wednesday, June 4, 3.30pm – 7pm, at Tūranga.

"We’re holding Q&A sessions throughout the event where people can get a rundown on working in aquatics, customer experience, events, fitness and other areas at Parakiore. Our team will also be on hand to answer questions one-on-one," Cox said.

"We’re looking for team members who have great people skills and can create a welcoming environment at this amazing new community facility."

Part time and full-time roles are available. The information session is optional for people interested in working at Parakiore, and roles will be advertised at cccjobs.co.nz.

Recruitment for supervisors and lifeguards will start in June, followed by customer service representatives, activity and events staff, swim education, aquatic sensory staff, and fitness and group fitness instructors in August.

“New team members will train across the Council’s network of community facilities ahead of Parakiore opening late this year,” says Cox.

At 32,000m2, Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will be the largest facility of its kind in New Zealand, featuring multi-purpose indoor courts, swimming pools, hydroslides, an aquatic sensory space, a gym, movement studios, and group fitness rooms.

Parakiore will open in late 2025 and will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council. Crown Infrastructure Delivery Ltd is responsible for the construction and delivery of the centre.

Upcoming roles at Parakiore

From mid-June:

Customer Experience Supervisor (five roles)

Aquatics Supervisor (three roles)

Swim Education Supervisor (three roles)

Activities and Events Supervisor (two roles)

Recreation and Sport Supervisor (one role)

Facilities leader – wet side (one role)

Lifeguard (multiple roles)

From early August:

Customer Experience Representatives (multiple roles)

Swim Education Instructor (multiple roles)

Fitness Instructor (multiple roles)

Group Fitness Instructor (multiple roles)

Activity and Events Crew (multiple roles)

Aquatic Sensory Facilitators (multiple roles)