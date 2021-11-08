NZ's oldest WW2 veteran, Christchurch's Bill Mitchell, dies aged 108

108-year-old Bill Mitchell getting his first Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Supplied

New Zealand's oldest World War 2 veteran, Christchurch man Bill Mitchell, has died.

Bill passed away on Monday morning aged 108. He served in the Air Force's engineering service in the Pacific during WW2.

Earlier this year, Bill received his first Covid-19 vaccine jab as part of the Canterbury District Health Board's vaccination rollout to Aged Residential Care facilities in June.

Mitchell, who was five-years-old when the flu pandemic swept New Zealand in 1918, was one of 90 residents at the Palm Grove Rest Home in Christchurch to get vaccinated.

Bill Mitchell with daughters Helen Nicholson (left), Linda Callaghan (right) and Helen's husband Nick Nicholson. Photo: Supplied

-Additional reporting NZ Herald