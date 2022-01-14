Friday, 14 January 2022

NZ's top chess players converge on Christchurch

    We have Sevens, Twenty20 and Fast5 netball - and now Lightning chess is attracting a new generation to the game.

    Christchurch recently hosted the 129th New Zealand Chess Congress for the first time in 20 years. And among the tournaments at Riccarton Park from January 2-12 were the 'time controlled' Fast chess formats: Lightning and Rapid. 

    Five national titles and a regional one were up for grabs at the 129th congress, with players competing in the NZ Championship, NZ Major Open, NZ Rapid Championship, NZ Lightning Championship, NZ Junior and Age Group Championships, and Canterbury Open.

    Competitors, aged from eight to 78-years-old, battled their way around 64 squares to find the best of the best.

    New Zealand Chess Federation president Nigel Metge said it was great to be back in Christchurch, which was where the silver rook trophy was presented to the first winner in 1879 - 140 years ago.

    He said chess has become a young person's game, with thousands of school children now playing at organised events.

    In NZ Rapid chess, players have 25 minutes for each game with an additional five seconds per move starting from move one.

    NZ Lightning chess consists of three-minute games with an additional two seconds per move starting from move one.

    Prizewinners:

     

    TournamentPositionPointsPlayer
    Canterbury Open   
     1st equal4.5/5Hao Tang
     1st equal4.5/5Benedict Suazo
     3rd3/5Hamish R Gold
    NZ Junior   
    Joint NZ Junior Champion, Joint NZ Schoolpupils Champion.1st equal6/7Gavith Dharmasena
    Joint NZ Junior Champion, Joint NZ Schoolpupils Champion, Under 16 Champion.1st equal6/7Ollie Archer
    NZ Schoolgirls Champion, Under 14 Champion.3rd equal5/7WCM Isabelle Yixuan Ning
     3rd equal5/7Jonathon Hookings
    Joint Under 12 Champion10th equal4/7William Rui Liu
    Joint Under 12 Champion10th equal4/7Emily Gan
    Joint Under 12 Champion10th equal4/7Ryan Hwang
    Under 10 Champion10th equal4/7Justin Zhide Wang
    Under 8 Champion18th equal3/7Leo Yitao Lian
    NZ Championship   
    NZ Chess Champion1st7.5/9FM Daniel Hanwen Gong
     2nd7/9CM Felix Xie
     3rd equal6/9IM Anthony F Ker
     3rd equal6/9FM Nicholas Croad
     5th equal5.5/9IM Russell J Dive
     5th equal5.5/9Matthew D McNabb
     Under 2200 equal5/9Michael D Sole
     Under 2200 equal5/9CM Edward Rains
     Under 2200 equal5/9Ryan Winter
    Major Open   
    NZ Major Open Champion1st7.5/9Euan McDougall
     2nd7/9Karl Holdo
     3rd6.5/9Kian Dharmasena
     Under 17005.5/9Emily Gan
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Levi Paxton
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Tawan Sunathvanichkul
    NZ Lightning   
    NZ Lightning Champion1st8.5/9CM Felix Xie
     2nd8/9FM Daniel Hanwen Gong
     3rd7/9IM Russell J Dive
     Under 20006.5/9Thomas Van der Hoorn
     Under 1700 equal6/9Ryan Winter
     Under 1700 equal6/9WCM Isabelle Yixuan Ning
     Under 14006/9Emily Gan
    NZ Rapid   
    NZ Rapid Champion1st8/9IM Russell J Dive
     2nd equal7/9WCM Isabelle Yixuan Ning
     2nd equal7/9CM Felix Xie
     2nd equal7/9Michael D Sole
     Under 20006/9Gavith Dharmasena
     Under 17005/9Justin Zhide Wang
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Barry R Hooton
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Wayne McDougall
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Yeqing Zhu
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Weiyang Yu
     Under 1400 equal4.5/9Alexandre De Maupeou D'ableiges

    -Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

     

     

