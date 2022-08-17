Old houses make way for new homes in Bryndwr

The new housing complex will include a mix of mostly two-storey one, two, three, four and five-bedroom units. Image: Supplied

Construction is beginning this month on a new Kāinga Ora housing redevelopment in Bryndwr.

Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities (formerly known as Housing New Zealand) is building 34 new dry, warm homes for people in need on the empty 8124 sq m block of land bordered by Clyde and Aorangi Rds and Bevin Pl.

There will be a mix of mostly two-storey one to five-bedroom units in the complex, a communal garden and play area and plenty of recreational green space. Miles Construction is undertaking the work, which is expected to be completed in stages before the end of 2023.

Liz Krause, Kāinga Ora regional director Canterbury, says there is an urgent need for more warm, dry homes in Christchurch. The new homes will be built on Kāinga Ora land earmarked for redevelopment after the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes.

“Many of our homes in this area are more than 50 years old and were built at a time when the quarter acre section was the norm. One of the ways we’re addressing the housing shortage is by making better use of the land we already own. We’re demolishing outdated homes and replacing them with more modern homes on the same land.

“Building on this site will enable us to provide more homes for people and their whānau in an area of the city that has good access to transport, schools, shops and recreational facilities,” Krause said.

Eight older existing houses that were already on the land were demolished last year to make way for the development.

A new road that links Clyde Rd to Aorangi Rd and new footpaths have already been created as part of stage one of the project. Wastewater pipes have also been laid.

Plans for the new complex were shared with the community in November 2020 and Kāinga Ora will continue to keep in touch with neighbours and the wider community as construction progresses.

The redevelopment is one of many planned for Bryndwr and Burnside. Over the next few years, Kāinga Ora is expected to build up to 113 new units across 14 sites in the two suburbs. These will replace around 39 older units.