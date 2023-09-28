'Older dogs get overlooked': Caesar stars in SPCA's half-price campaign

Caesar has a contagious enthusiasm for life, but has yet to find his forever home. PHOTO: SPCA

Caesar is described as lovable, playful and partial to a snuggle. But it appears no one wants him.

Natasha Sutton.

The almost 4-year-old tan and white medium mixed breed has been at the Christchurch SPCA Centre for nine months, waiting to be re-homed.

Centre manager Natasha Sutton said Caesar is in desperate need of human love and attention.

“I absolutely love this dog, he is loyal and playful, and his foster parents said he is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle,” she said.

Sutton said the rising cost of living and his age were factors in Caesar being at the centre for so long.

“Older dogs often get overlooked. Everyone wants a puppy, but older dogs are just as great,” she said.

“We hold onto animals for as long as it takes for them to get adopted, though they may also be shifted to a different centre.”

But she hopes a half-price nationwide SPCA adoption campaign for dogs, which ends on Sunday, will lead to Caesar finding a home.

Puppies five months or younger will cost $150 this week, down from $300, and older dogs aged 8 years onwards will be $62.50, down from $125.

The cost to adopt a dog aged five months to 8 years is $125 this week, down from $250.

Sutton said while Caesar is lovable he needs time to get to know people and can be wary of other dogs.

“But he picks things up quickly and training is fun as he is very toy-orientated,” she said.

For more information about adopting Caesar or another animal go to www.spca.nz

By Sasha Watson