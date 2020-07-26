One dead after car hits lamppost in Christchurch

One person has died after a car hit a lamppost in Christchurch this evening.

Police and emergency services are still at the scene of the serious crash at Barrington St in Spreydon, Christchurch, near the intersection with Bewdley St.

A police spokesman said the crash was between a car and a lamppost, which was reported about 7.20pm.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.