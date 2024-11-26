One injured in Southern Motorway crash

The crash blocked the eastbound lane of the Christchurch Southern Motorway this morning. Photo: NZTA

A crash involving two trucks on the Christchurch Southern Motorway this morning caused significant delays for commuters.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash about 7.25am on SH76, near the Wrights Rd overpass, blocked the eastbound lane for at least an hour.

"The earlier crash eastbound on Christchurch Southern Motorway near the Wrights Rd overpass has now been fully cleared from the road," an NZTA spokesperson said just after 9am on Tuesday.

"Delays should be expected for a short period until all congestion has been cleared."

A police spokesperson said the crash involved two trucks.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.